West Virginia’s congressional delegation announced Friday that the late Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia native and the nation’s last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 14.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV and and U.S. Representatives David McKinley, R-WV, Carol Miller, R-WV and Alex Mooney, R-WV joined in making the announcement.
Williams, who passed away June 29 at the age of 98, was born in 1923 on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, W.Va. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division.
During the battle, Williams displayed “valiant devotion to duty” and service above self as he “enabled his company to reach its objective.” His actions, his commitment to his fellow service members and heroism were recognized on Oct. 5, 1945, during a ceremony at the White House where President Harry Truman presented him with the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Williams was the last of 473 American service members who received a Medal of Honor in World War II.
Gov. Jim Justice later announced that Williams had become the first-ever inductee into the new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.
Justice said that he had officially nominated Williams for the honor. The West Virginia Veterans Council met that same day and unanimously voted to induct Williams.
Established by the passage of House Bill 4406 during the 2022 Legislative Session, the purpose of the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame is to honor those Veterans from West Virginia who went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and who continued to distinguish themselves in service after their return to the state, contributing significantly to West Virginia or the Veteran community.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
