A West Virginia native and World War II Medal of Honor recipient who passed away Wednesday after serving his country for decades will become the first inductee into a new hall of fame honoring the state’s veterans, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.
Justice said that the late Hershel “Woody” Williams had become the first-ever inductee into the new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame.
The governor also issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until sunset July 4.
Justice also issued an Executive Order recognizing July 3 as a statewide day of honor and mourning for Williams. Williams will Lie In State at the West Virginia Capitol Building on Saturday. A State Memorial Service in Williams’ honor will be held Sunday at the Capitol. Additional details regarding these arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available, state officials said.
A native of Quiet Dell, WV, Williams was America’s last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient. He passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. He was 98 years old.
Justice said Thursday that he had officially nominated Williams for the honor. The West Virginia Veterans Council met that same day and unanimously voted to induct Williams.
“I couldn’t be more proud to announce Woody as the first inductee into our new West Virginia Military Hall of Fame,” Justice said later. “Woody Williams was a man whose life was extraordinary beyond belief. Not only was his bravery on the battlefield unmatched, but he spent a lifetime going all across America as a tireless advocate for Veterans. He was a wonderful friend to so many and a true American hero to all of us. His induction as the first member of this Hall of Fame is an incredibly fitting tribute to his lifetime of service.”
Established by the passage of House Bill 4406 during the 2022 Legislative Session, the purpose of the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame is to honor those Veterans from West Virginia who went above and beyond the call of duty on the battlefield and who continued to distinguish themselves in service after their return to the state, contributing significantly to West Virginia or the Veteran community.
Williams was the last of 473 American service members who received a Medal of Honor in WWII.
As a member of the United States Marine Corps, Williams fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His actions in the battle contributed significantly to its outcome and saved many American lives. As a result of the heroism Williams displayed, he received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman on October 5, 1945.
Williams materially improved the lives of countless Veterans while working as a Veterans Service Officer for the federal VA for 33 years, after which he focused on improving the circumstances of homeless Veterans as a primary advocate for and first director of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Barboursville Veterans Home, a VA-supported domiciliary.
In the decades following the war, Williams used his platform to lead the charge in an effort to honor America’s Gold Star servicemen and women – those who paid the ultimate price by giving their life in defense of America – as well as the families of the fallen.
To date, Williams and his foundation are responsible for establishing over 100 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50 states and one U.S. Territory, with over 70 additional monuments currently underway. The nation’s first Gold Star monument was dedicated at the Donnel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Institute. Another such monument at the West Virginia State Capitol is the largest in America.
A Gold Star Memorial is located alongside the Memorial Building in Princeton. Williams attended that monument’s dedication ceremony. Williams was also present for the dedication of the Freedom Flag, a large American flag which flies along Interstate 77 in Flat Top.
“Woody Williams is the obvious choice for the first inductee into the West Virginia Military Hall of Fame and I commend Governor Justice for making this announcement official,” said West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Cabinet Secretary Edward Diaz. “Woody fought tirelessly for our country and for veterans for far longer than most of us have been alive. There is no doubt that he will be missed. At the same time, however, there is no doubt that his memory will live on forever. He is an all-time West Virginia military legend and a worthy first West Virginia Military Hall of Fame inductee.”
