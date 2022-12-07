TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County School Board member David Woodard is the first person from the county to be named president of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).
Woodard, who has served on the school board since 2008, was named VSBA president recently at the association’s annual convention in Williamsburg.
“I am honored to serve as VSBA President for the upcoming year,” Woodard said in his acceptance speech at the convention. “It is not something that I take lightly and will put my all into, just as I have done while serving on the Tazewell County School Board. I look forward to collaborating with all of you as educational leaders and board members to continue the efforts of advocating for and supporting student success.”
Woodard reiterated Friday how he feels to be named to that position.
“It is a huge honor and very humbling to gain the confidence of my colleagues across the state in being elected their president,” he said.
“It’s a vital position of a very important organization that supports the success of students in every corner of the Commonwealth.”
Woodard said it “feels good” to finally see some normalcy in school systems since it’s been a rough three years dealing with the pandemic and the previous VSBA leadership handled it well.
He also praised the organization in standing by and always supporting a fundamental tenet for its 115 years in existence: local control.
“We must protect local control of the local school board,” he said, referring to growing pressure for state government to override that control.
“We have a very difficult path ahead of us. Local school boards are under attack.”
Woodard said no organization has done more to protect local control than the VSBA, which is not a “one size fits all organization.”
“The same solution in one locality may not work in another,” he said. “We cannot take that control for granted.”
Woodard, who has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Concord University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona Global, has previously served terms as chairman of the Tazewell County School Board and held several leadership positions on the state level.
He has also participated on various boards which include the VSBA Legislative Positions Committee, VSBA Board of Directors as a Regional Chair and Committee Chair, VSBA Finance/Audit Committee, VSBA Grass Roots Advocacy Team, VSBA Executive Committee, VDOE Student Support and Conduct Committee, VDOE Principal & Superintendent Performance Evaluation System Work Group, the VSBA Task Force on Students and Schools in Challenging Environment, and co-chair of the VSBA Task Force on School Infrastructure Needs.
Woodard appointed Sherrie Page of Orange County as chair of the VSBA Finance/Audit Committee, and appointed James Coleman of Lynchburg City as chair of the VSBA Legislative Positions/Federal Relations Committee.
A business owner in Tazewell County for almost a decade, Woodard was also the county’s Director of Community Development and Tourism and most recently served as the Executive Director of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority.
