BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s first ever Wonderland of Trees is lighting up the Mercer Mall with holiday cheer.
A collaboration between United Way of Southern W.Va. and the Rotary Club of Bluefield, W.Va., The Wonderland of Trees opened to the public during a Business After Hours Event on Thursday evening.
Christina Cowley, Community Impact Coordinator for the United Way of Southern W.Va. and fundraising chair of the Rotary, thought this would be a good year to bring the event to Mercer County. She has been coordinating the same event in Beckley for a few years.
“The Rotary has one big fundraiser per year and since I have taken over the presidency, we wanted to add other fundraisers,” Peter Romano, President of the W.Va. Rotary said. “Everything will go through cycles, but we wanted to start some other fundraisers. We wanted to be able to give even more than we already do.”
For the event, 16 different local businesses purchased the Christmas trees to decorate in the style of their choosing. The organizers of the event provided the tree itself, and the businesses purchased all decorations. Attendees can vote for their favorite tree for $1 through Nov. 15. In addition, all the trees are up for sealed bid silent auction.
“They vote right now, they will put a dollar for their favorite tree,” Romano said. “That also registers them to win a recliner, but what we want is for people to put bids on the trees that they want.”
The money raised goes to the United Way annual campaign and the Rotary Club.
“Our campaign goes to support our programs and grant-funded through agencies,” Cowley said. “The biggest thing is that United Way provides is $120,000 to programs in Mercer County, but a lot of people don’t know that so we thought this event would be a great way to get people talking.”
Cowley was excited about the number of businesses who are participating in the event. She said it is indicative of the way businesses support the community in Mercer County.
“The majority of the tree sponsors know a little bit about how we impact the community but when you can get 16 organizations or business under one roof, it shows what we can accomplish when we work together,” Cowley said.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has its own tree on display called ‘When Treetops Glisten,” that centers around a cozy Christmas cabin feel.
“It was a whole team effort. Everyone helped Tuesday to finalize it and pull everything together,” Ashley Counts, marketing consultant at The Bluefield Daily Telegraph said. “It started when we found the rocking chair. We thought it had a cabin-feel and then we thought of Christmas in the mountains, so we went that direction. We were picturing Christmas in a cabin in the W.Va. mountains.”
Voting is open at the Mercer Mall in the old Radio Shack location for the favorite tree of The Wonderland of Trees until Nov. 15.
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
