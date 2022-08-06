The Annual Drum Gathering of the Woman Drums, Eastern Region Honoring Women’s Drums, is coming up on August 13 and 14 at the Appalachian South FolkLife center.
The event which is hosted by Mother Earth Beat and is supported by Appalachian American Indians of West Virginia (AAIWV), the West Virginia Committee on Native American Ministries and the Eastern Region Woman Warriors Drums.
According to their Facebook page biography, “These Gatherings, formerly known as the Women’s Drum Feast of the Eastern Region, have been held for over twenty years, indeed it took more than 16 years to complete all four of the sacred directions as a women’s drum, or native community, had to be found to which to pass over the Feast and ceremonies.”
The event will have tent camping and have meals provided, but if some have vegetarian or special dietary needs, they will need to bring their own food.
The event is still looking for vendors, though spots are limited, but they want people to contact them if they wish to set up at the event.
This event began more than 20 years ago when “a vision of the Feast was given.”
“This vision was taken to tribal elders who said that this vision must go out into the world to the four directions, North, South, West and East,” the biography explained. “Therefore, the Feast was created and established Germaine Tremmel (Hunkpapa Sioux) and others to ‘support women who had lost their way due to various addictions. Through drumming, this became a lifeline for the women and realization that not only were the women healing but so were their children and families.’”
The event welcomes all drums, and they invite all people native or otherwise to join the event to be able to experience the drumming.
“The vision and goals of the Feast were to: ‘implement value of oneself within the drum circle, connecting with pride, generosity, gratitude and Thanksgiving; to assist in recognizing that all indigenous nations have a right to freedom, language and practice of spirituality.’”
The event will be drug and alcohol free, so it is a very family oriented environment.
If you have any questions or are looking to be a vendor at the event contact Mother Beat Earth at melissafcsmith@gmail.com.
