OAKVALE — One person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital Monday after a single-vehicle crash was reported near Oakvale.
The accident was reported about 3:25 p.m. Deputy L.L. Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said a 36-year-old was driving east on Goodwin’s Chapel Road when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. She overcorrected and hit a guardrail, then overturned into the roadway. The woman’s name was not released Monday.
“She was extricated and transported by the Princeton Rescue Squad,” Addair said, adding she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Princeton Community Hospital.
The Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.