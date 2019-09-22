SPRINGVILLE, Va. — A woman was transported by Medflight to a Bristol medical center Sunday due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident on Route 460 in Tazewell County, officials said.
Senior Trooper B.C. Patton, with the Virginia State Police, said the accident occurred around 4:12 p.m.
Patton said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Route 460 at Springville when he ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail.
The vehicle then went into a spin, and the passenger was ejected, Patton said.
He said the vehicle continued across the road and struck the other guardrail.
The adult, female passenger, of Pembroke, Va., was airlifted to a Bristol medical center with non life-threatening injuries, Patton said.
Patton said the driver, Joshua Blaine Coble, 29, also of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
The driver was not injured in the crash, Patton said.
