RICH CREEK, Va. — A woman who was reported abducted in Rich Creek this afternoon has been found safe.
According to Monroe County Emergency Dispatch, she was located at C&C Diner in Lindside and the man who is a suspect in the abduction is in custody.
No further information is available at this time.
The Rich Creek Police Department issued an alert about a possible abduction at about 1:10 p.m.
An unidentified female was reported to have been abducted from the area of Pizza Plus in Rich Creek, the post said.
The vehicle was driven by an older white male with gray hair.
The victim sustained noticeable injuries to her head and face during the incident, according to witnesses.
