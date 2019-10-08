CHARLESTON — A Bluefield woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to selling drugs, authorities said Monday.
Cassandra Tiller, 36, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin, United States Attorney Mike Stuart stated.
Tiller admitted that on March 13, 2017, she sold heroin to a confidential informant at Montcalm in Mercer County, according to a press release. Tiller faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 3, 2020.
The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys John File and Negar Kordestani are handling the prosecution.
