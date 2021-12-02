BLUEFIELD — A McDowell County woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a child pornography offense involving a female juvenile.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Lacosta Steele, 25, of Iaeger admitted that in October and November this year, she persuaded a juvenile female to engage in sexually explicit conduct, including masturbation and the lascivious exhibition of her genitals, for the purpose of creating videos of this conduct, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Steele admitted that she then sent those images to her then-boyfriend using her cell phone. Steele also admitted that during this same time frame she transported the same juvenile female to R.D. Bailey Lake, where her then-boyfriend engaged in sexual intercourse with the child, according to court records.
Steele pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and faces at least five and up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on April 4, 2022.
“I want to thank the West Virginia State Police and Homeland Security Investigations for their partnership in making sure that this defendant was held accountable for her heinous crime against a vulnerable child,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.