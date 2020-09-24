By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has seen another death related to COVID-19.
That makes a total of 29 coronavirus deaths in Mercer County since the pandemic began.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said the victim was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying medical conditions that worsened because of COVID-19.
“It was not connected with Princeton Health Care Center,” she said, adding that the victim had been hospitalized at Princeton Community Hospital.
As of Thursday, Mercer County has recorded 436 total coronavirus cases with 172 still active, 267 recovered and three current probable cases.
No positive cases have yet been confirmed in county schools but 23 college students have tested positive, including those who may have been sent home in-state or out-of-state based on college/university policy.
Two outbreaks are currently under way in the county, one in a long-term care facility and the other in a mental health facility. Only one positive case at these facilities constitutes an outbreak, according to state policy.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.