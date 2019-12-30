BLUEFIELD, Va. – A woman was transported Monday to a local hospital after the vehicle she was driving left U.S. Route 460, rolled and came to rest on its roof.
The crash was reported about 2:32 p.m. when a black Ford F-150 traveling on Route 460 towards the West Virginia state line left the highway, crossed the median and went into the opposite lanes of 460 where it struck a guardrail, flipped and came to a rest on its roof. The Bluefield, Va. Police Department, Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were all dispatched to the scene above the College Plaza Shopping Center.
A child who was in the vehicle managed to crawl out, and a man stopped to help her, Patrolman F. Horn with the Bluefield, Va. Police Department said.
"There's some good people in this world," Horn said. The identities of the woman and child were not immediately released Monday.
The child was being checked by EMS personnel and the woman was taken from the wreckage and transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Horn said he did not know her status, but stated that she did have injuries.
Traffic heading into Virginia was able to pass the crash scene in a single lane until a wrecker hauled the Ford away.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation Monday, Horn said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
