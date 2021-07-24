PRINCETON — One person was transported Friday to a local hospital after the shopping cart scooter she was using was struck outside a local store.
The incident was reported about 3:58 p.m. outside the Walmart off Greasy Ridge Road near Princeton. A Chevy Silverado pickup truck hit a motorized scooter being used by a woman, according to Deputy J.P. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The scooter was hit near one of the store’s entrances.
The Princeton Rescue Squad transported the woman to a local hospital. Conner said he did not know the extent of her injuries. The case was still under investigation Friday.
