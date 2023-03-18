BLUEFIELD — A woman who was flown Thursday to a Roanoke, Va. hospital after being injured in a fatal crash on Route 460 was listed Friday in stable condition.
One man died Thursday after a four-vehicle crash which took place about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. The woman who was with him was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Roanoke, Va. where she was in stable conditon. Their names were not released Friday.
The crash happened when one vehicle traveling west on Route 460 sideswiped another, according to Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department. One crossed the highway’s median and struck a third vehicle almost head on, then continued moving and hit another vehicle waiting to turn at Maryland Avenue. The fatality was in the vehicle which was hit head on.
Four adults and two children were transported to the Princeton Community Hospital emergency room in Bluefield. They had minor injuries and were later released. One female individual in the crash had no injuries.
Traffic in both the east and westbound lanes of Route 460 was halted while police investigated the crash. Motorists were rerouted until the scene was cleared.
