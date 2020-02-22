BLUEFIELD — A motorist was transported Friday to a local hospital after the car she was driving overturned on Airport Road near the Mercer County Airport.
Mercer County 911 received a call at approximately 1:10 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash on Route 123 near the airport’s entrance. The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.
The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was extricated from her Chevrolet Equinox. Firefighters spent about 30 minutes removing the car’s roof.
“She was wearing her seat belt and everything, and she was fine,” Senior Trooper K. Filer of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said. The woman, who was speaking with EMS personnel, was transported to a local hospital.
The car was traveling toward the airport when it left the road, hit a ditch and overturned, Filer said.
Both lanes were closed while the extrication was underway. Airport Road reopened to traffic about 2 p.m. after the wreckage had been cleared away.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
