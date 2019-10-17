UNION — A Peterstown woman was killed in a fiery crash early Thursday morning.
Monroe County Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick said Aileen Shrader, 58, died as a result of the crash, which happened on Rt. 219 near Peterstown.
“Ms. Shrader ran off the roadway and struck a tree,” Hedrick said.
West Virginia State Police Sgt. S.S. Keaton, who assisted Dep. Aaron Elswick when the crash occurred around 1 a.m., said Shrader was traveling west on Rt. 219 and ran off the road and back onto the highway about a mile east of Peterstown.
“The vehicle caught on fire and she was unable to get out of the vehicle,” Keaton said, adding that she was deceased in the vehicle.
Shrader was the lone occupant of the car, he said, and no other vehicles were involved.
No other details are yet available.
The crash is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.