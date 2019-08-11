PRINCETON — A woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting Saturday night in Princeton.
Tessa Hill, no age or hometown available, died after being shot on Murdock Street, Det.-Sgt. Steve Sommers, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said.
The suspect in the shooting, Darrell Hazelwood, was captured by police shortly after 10 p.m. on Wickam Avenue in Princeton.
“They just found him,” Sommers said, during an interview around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. “He is in custody.”
Sommers said the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m.
Hill was engaged in an argument and altercation with two males just prior to the shooting, Sommers said.
