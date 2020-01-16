ANAWALT — A McDowell County woman has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty after throwing live puppies into a creek.
According to a press release from Chief Deputy James Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an animal cruelty complaint in Anawalt.
Muncy said deputies arrested Crystal Copley, 33, on a charge of felony animal cruelty for tossing the puppies into a creek on Indian Grave Road.
"Some were rescued by animal rescue and some are alive. Some did die," Muncy said.
The puppies that survived were taken in by a local animal rescue, according to Muncy.
Muncy said the incident occurred late Tuesday evening. Copley was apprehended on Thursday.
Copley's bond was set at $10,000 after being arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox. Copley is set to be held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
