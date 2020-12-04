WELCH — An arrest was made Thursday in the case of a Thanksgiving hit-and-run incident that resulted in a 2-year-old boy’s death, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Angel Alberta Estep, 37, of War was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, crash involving death, duty to render aid, immediate notification of crash and failure to maintain control, Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy said.
Estep was arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox and a $100,000 bond was set, Muncy stated. She was remanded into the McDowell County Holding Unit and was awaiting transport Thursday afternoon to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw, Muncy said. The 2-year-old boy, who was seriously injured, passed away the following day.
Estep was arrested about noon at the sheriff’s office, Muncy said later. The circumstances which led to the hit-and-run are still under investigation.
“It’s definitely not case closed,” he stated.
Estep’s vehicle, an SUV, has been found.
“It’s seized and awaiting transport to the West Virginia State Police crime lab in Charleston,” Muncy said.
Witnesses who described the SUV helped lead to the arrest along “with huge help from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office,” he stated.
In West Virginia, negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to a year in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.
Provisions in the West Virginia Code also state that drivers involved in crashes resulting in injury or death must immediately stop at the crash scene or as close to it as possible. Drivers who do not stop could face a felony charge resulting in a sentence of one to five yeas in prison.
