A Buchanan County woman has been charged after a shooting incident involving a police officer with the town of Grundy, officials said Monday.
The incident occurred Saturday night, April 9. Melissa M. Trammel, 46, was charged with one felony count of assault on a police officer, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
According to the report, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Grundy Police Officer provided a ride for Trammel to a motel in the 1000 block of Owl Street in Grundy. When the officer helped Trammel get her possessions into her room, Trammel attacked the officer. A struggle ensued. The officer shot one time, striking Trammel, Geller said.
Geller said both Trammel and the officer were transported to Buchanan General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both Trammel and the officer have been treated and released from the hospital.
Trammel is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
At the request of the Grundy Police Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident.
Geller said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
