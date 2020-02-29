PRINCETON — Today is Feb. 29, a day that comes only once every four years. This makes 2020 a leap year, so people who were born on Feb. 29 can say they are a little younger than usual.
Pamela Tucker’s colleagues at the Mercer County Commission on Aging, where she’s the agency’s nurse, celebrated her birthday on Friday; but she was born on Feb. 29, 1972. Being born on Feb. 29 gives her and other leap year babies two different ages.
“I am 48,” she said with a smile. “In leap years, I am 12. And I have an 11-year-old daughter, so it’s hard for her to understand.”
Tucker usually, if there’s no leap year, celebrates her birthday on Feb. 28. If the calendar has Feb. 29 on it, she celebrates her birthday on that date.
Having two ages – regular calendar age and leap year age – can be fun.
“Well, it feels good one way, but I’m getting older,” Tucker said. “I always tell my husband that when I’m 100, I’ll be 25 again; so let’s just hope I make it to 25,” Tucker said.
Birthdays have always been special for her, especially when she realized that she was a leap year baby.
“When I was younger, my mom and my dad always made a big deal out of it,” Tucker recalled. “They always did birthdays for me and they always had birthday cakes and special things, and I always kept count of it when it was and when it wasn’t leap year; but I always knew. As I get older, I don’t pay any attention. Sometimes I have to sit back and think which year it is and I have to look at the calendar.”
Tucker said she has met only a few other people who can celebrate a leap year birthday.
“I’ve been a nurse for over 25 years, so I’ve actually had only one patient who was a leap year,” she said. “When I told her I was a leap year baby, she was surprised because she said she didn’t know very many people who were leap year babies. Sometimes it’s a drop in the hat. Sometimes when you do meet people, you’re like ‘oh, my gosh.’ The ones I’ve met have been kids. It’s not been older people.”
Tucker was wearing a Happy Birthday badge after her party Friday. She smiled and laughed as she headed for an appointment.
“Yes, the girls celebrated my birthday today at work. They wrecked my office.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
