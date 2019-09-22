TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County, Va., woman was airlifted to a Bristol Hospital for treatment Sunday afternoon after jumping off a Tazewell Avenue bridge and falling onto Route 460 below, authorities said.
Tazewell Police Chief David Mills said a call was received at 2:11 p.m. from McDonald’s that a female had jumped off the bridge onto the eastbound lane of Route 460.
Mills said a man passing by attempted to grab the woman and keep her from falling, but he was unable to hold her.
The incident is believed to be a suicide attempt, Mills said.
