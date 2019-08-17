FORT COLLINS, Colo. —When Skye the wolf-dog hybrid arrived last June at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, she was underweight, suffering from diarrhea and showing other signs of having lived a rough life; but then a chance encounter took her across the country to where she found medical care and the chance for a fresh start among her own kind.
Michelle Cole, who is a member of the Mercer County Humane Society and the Third District leader for the Humane Society of the United States, met Skye last July while volunteers were giving the shelter’s dogs a chance for an walk outside their kennels.
“She was picked up by Princeton City Animal Control in June,” she recalled after being contacted by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “She had been in the shelter for a few weeks when I met her.”
The shelter’s personnel told Cole that the wolf hybrid, which they had dubbed Skye, was blind.
“And I could tell she had had a pretty hard life, and I was just compelled to help her,” Cole stated. “She was extremely underweight. She has been treated for diarrhea. She had hair loss, and she just looked rough.”
Skye had been chained to a tree for about three years before she broke her tether and ran off. Wolf hybrids are legal to own in West Virginia, but the City of Bluefield and the City of Princeton have ordinances prohibiting them, Cole said. Unlike other breeds, wolf hybrids are difficult dogs to keep if their owners do not know how to care for them properly.
“Owning a wolf hybrid may seem ‘cool,’ but, without proper knowledge of wolf behavior it can be challenging to properly house and care for one; they are pack animals who need the companionship and they need the proper enclosure to keep them safe and protected,” she said.
The day after she met Skye, Cole sent an email to W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Colorado asking for help. She had not worked with the organization previously, but she did some research before contacting them.
“I checked their background. When I talked to their coordinator, Susan Weidel – she’s the coordinator for the wolf sanctuary – I could tell how passionate she was she was about helping wolves and wolf hybrids,” Cole recalled.
Cole and her husband, Tom Cole, flew Skye to Colorado in their private airplane on Tuesday.
“We went to Fort Collins, Colorado to meet them and the staff from the W.O.L.F. Sanctuary had a veterinary appointment for her to check her eyes,” Michelle Cole said. “She has some significant sight loss, so they did this evaluation; and then they took X-rays, and it was determined she had an abdominal hernia. It allowed her intestines to move into her thoracic cavity. It was a very life-threatening if not corrected.”
Skye later had surgery and it proved to be successful.
“She came through an hour and a half of surgery, and it was performed by the veterinary team at the Colorado State University Veterinary Hospital,” Cole said Thursday evening. “And I just received word that Skye is walking and eating already.”
The Mercer County Animals Shelter cared for Skye until a permanent home could be found for her.
“They provided her safe haven until I could finalize arrangements for Skye’s departure. Many shelters may not have continued to house a wolf hybrid,” Cole stated.
Now Skye has a new home at the W.O.L.F. Sanctuary, a facility that can handle her needs.
“This will be her forever home,” Cole said. “They only have the ability to house 30 wolves or wolf dogs, so she’ll be one of 30. I was thrilled that they chose to accept her out of thousands of requests. She’s a very lucky girl. They’ll provide her with what veterinary care she needs for the rest of her life.”
