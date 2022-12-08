BLUEFIELD — With only six days to go before the big shopping event, donations to the Community Christmas Tree slowed again on Wednesday.
With little time remaining, additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal.
The Little Jimmie program will be serving approximately 450 children this year. The big shopping day for parents is Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
Confirmation emails for all of the parents who registered their children are still going out. Everyone who registered should have their confirmation emails by Friday evening. Anyone with questions regarding the process can contact us via email at littlejimmie@bdtonline.com
Contributions Wednesday of $150 brought this year’s total-to-date to $31,218. That means another $13,782 is still needed to meet the 2022 campaign goal, which is $45,000.
Readers of the Daily Telegraph have historically met and or exceeded the annual goal set by the Little Jimmie campaign, which is now in its 105th year.
There is still time to meet this year’s goal, but additional help is urgently needed.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
December 8, 2022
Beginning Balance $31,068.00
• In memory of Chris Krondon, Happy 50th Birthday, love and miss you everyday your family $50.00
• Ken Bowman $100.00
Daily total: $150.00
Total-to-date. $31,218.00
