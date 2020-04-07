CHARLESTON — A fourth West Virginia resident has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as Virginia’s numbers are growing as well.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in a press conference this afternoon.
The total number of positive cases rose to 345 in West Virginia and to more than 2,000 in Virginia with 46 deaths.
Justice also said six counties are now considered “hotspots” as Kanawha, Monongahalia and Harrison counties joined Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties in the Eastern Panhandle that saw outbreaks of the virus last week.
Those six counties, he said, have seen about 60 percent of the positive cases in the state.
All six counties are also under an Executive Order that lowers any gatherings from 10 to five people and counties are ordered to enforce that policy. Other measures include the National Guard offering logistical help and the State Police assisting in enforcement of orders.
The National Guard has a “surge capacity” to move into hotspots and provide needed help with supplies and equipment.
“I urge people to stay at home and stay the course (of social distancing),” Justice said, emphasizing that West Virginia is especially vulnerable because of its elderly population and the number of residents who have chronic illnesses, with both groups being at a high risk for the virus.
Justice also said an employee of Workforce West Virginia had a positive test, but it did not impact at the call center where the person worked.
Three call centers are now operating to help with unemployment benefits, which have seen a record and “overwhelming” number of claims to process.
Virginia may see the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) during May, Gov. Ralph Northam said.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, Northam said the state should see a surge in the month of May and precautions continue to be taken.
That is “our best estimate and what we are preparing for,” he said.
Part of that preparation is to establish acute care centers in arenas that can handle patients hospitals may not have the capacity to handle, he said.
Those sites in the hardest hit areas, Richmond, Tidewater and Northern Virginia, should be ready in six weeks, he added.
Northam also said it’s crucial for residents to continue social distancing.
He used an example of a nursing home where 16 people have died and 92 tested positive.
But 53 of those positives had “no symptoms at all,” he said, and how pervasive “community spread” is a serious problem because no one knows the source of the contact.
“We slow the spread by staying at home,” he said. “We are in the early stages in Virginia. The actions we take now will shape what happens in the next few weeks and months.”
Northam also said he is concerned about continued social gatherings on beaches and at state parks.
“Some people are still gathering in groups and not abiding by social distance standards in violation of the stay-at-home order,” he said. “We don’t want to close the parks to public visitation.”
Both governors said the crucial factor in stopping the virus is for all residents to stay home as much a as possible and stay away from each other.
“We have got to stay home,” Justice said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
