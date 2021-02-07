BLUEFIELD — A legislative audit of Bluefield State College’s financial operations that was requested in early 2019 for previous years has been complete, and the college is already on the right track to straighten out an “informal” system that was operating without a defined plan.
BSC President Robin Capehart, who was named interim president in January 2019, said he requested the audit after he “encountered challenges while attempting to understand the college’s budgetary process.”
The biggest immediate challenge he faced was the lack of a budget.
Although money was accounted for, it was done in a way that could make fiscal decision-making difficult, he said.
“In February, 2019, I met with the West Virginia State Auditor to request an audit that would analyze Bluefield State’s then-existing internal institutional budget procedures and practices,” he said. “My goal was to utilize the findings from the Auditors Office as a roadmap of changes that could be implemented to enable the college’s Finance Department to implement accounting best practices to serve the college’s strategic and operating objectives.”
Capehart, who is a former West Virginia Secretary of Tax and Revenue as well as former president of West Liberty University, said the audit released last week confirmed his concerns and “validates our plans moving forward.”
Those audit findings for the years 2014 to 2018 concluded that the college:
• Had no formal budget process for its internal institutional budget.
• Used processes that were inadequate to ensure sound financial decision-making.
• Provided information to the legislative auditor regarding these processes that was so informal an audit of them could not be performed.
• Had not implemented a formal budgetary process for its internal institutional budget. As such, a complete audit could not be performed.
Auditors also found that BSC lacked formal written policies and procedures detailing the school’s budgeting process. While some budgetary documentation was presented, a comprehensive written policy outlining the budgetary process from start to finish was not clearly presented.
Formal communication was not provided to the departments/divisions advising them to align their budgets with strategic and operating objectives of both BSC central administration and the individual divisions, auditors found.
“Absent this alignment, management may make budgetary decisions without the full understanding of strategic and operating objectives,” the report said. “BSC lacks budgetary control and review processes. No clear process was identified which detailed BSC’s method for reporting and addressing budget variances.”
Capehart said that while waiting for the completion of the audit, the college enacted changes in the financial processes to start remedying the issues and now have a clear roadmap to continue those changes.
“Based upon the information from the auditor’s report and my own observation, I have appointed former Justice Brent Benjamin to join and lead a Financial Operations Task Force for the college,” he said. “Justice Benjamin recently joined Bluefield State as its Executive Vice President and General Council. The Task Force will be charged with developing and implementing best practices, not only for the college’s internal institutional budget, but for the college’s entire financial operation.”
With the work that has already been done, Capehart, who was named president in September 2019, said BSC has moved from having the worst score on the state’s Composite Financial Index (CFI) to one of the best.
The CFI is a data-based measure of the relative financial health of an institution.
In 2020, the college had the best CFI improvement among all public four-year institutions in West Virginia.
“Now, we have the second-best CFI among all state baccalaureate schools,” Capehart said. “ The improvement made in BSC’s CFI can be attributable, in some measure, to changes the college made in its internal budget practices and procedures while awaiting release of the auditor’s report.”
Work is continuing on making sure best practices are in place.
“Now we have a roadmap,” he said. “That is the key.”
Capehart emphasized that a legislative audit is a “process and procedural audit” intended to examine how the college was handling its finances.
Nothing “underhanded” was going on at the college, he said, and the problems were caused by a combination of being understaffed and continuing to do things in a certain way without progressing and adopting best practices.
