BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield area can expect snow and colder temperatures today, but the blast of winter weather won’t last for too long.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service continues through early Saturday. A mix of snow and rain is expected early today before the precipitation turns to all snow.
However, accumulation totals should be on the lighter end, generally ranging from 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday morning.
The snow showers will likely continue through early Saturday morning, Anita Silverman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
“Saturday will be cold and windy,” Silverman said. “There is a continued chance for snow showers Saturday morning.”
However, temperatures will climb back into the 40s by Sunday and the 50s on Monday.
“The warm-up does come back fairly quickly,” Silverman said. “By Sunday we will back around 40.”
Following a dangerously cold Christmas — where temperatures in Bluefield dipped below 0 — the first five days of January by contrast were unseasonably warm. Silverman said temperatures for the Bluefield area have been closer to average since that time.
Temperatures should remain in the 50s at least through Wednesday of next week.
