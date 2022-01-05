BLUEFIELD — Thanks to forecasted winter weather and a recent snowstorm, the public will have more chances this week to see the annual Holiday of Lights displays in Bluefield City Park.
The City of Bluefield will host a special opportunity for the public to visit the Holiday of Lights in the snow today from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. as long as the weather cooperates, according to Marie Blackwell, city ambassador.
Winter weather is opening the annual Christmas displays with its thousands for lights for two extra days after the holiday season. The Holiday of Lights opened on Thanksgiving evening 2021.
A snowstorm that blanketed much of the region Monday brought some snow to go with the Christmas lights displays.
“It was due to close Jan. 2, this past Sunday, but with this snow and the pending snow that supposed to come Thursday night, they thought people would like to ride through it in a snowy background,” Blackwell said.
Between 3 to 5 inches could fall Thursday evening and into Friday morning according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
How long the Holiday of Lights will be open Thursday evening will depend on the weather, Blackwell added.
“After that, that will be the end until next year,” Blackwell said.
The Holiday of Lights is located at the Bluefield City Park off Stadium Drive in Bluefield.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
