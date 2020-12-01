BLUEFIELD — Slippery road conditions during evening and morning commutes along with reduced visibility were possible consequences Monday of winter weather blowing through the region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a winter weather advisory starting 4 p.m. Monday when forecasters predicted that a storm system would cross the area. This advisory continues today throughout the region until 7 p.m., and includes Mercer, McDowell and Monroe Counties as well as Tazewell County, Va.
Blowing snow was expected along with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches deep with more snow possible at higher elevations, according to forecasters. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph were possible as well. A high of 29 degrees was forecasted in the Mercer County area for today.
The snow and wind could lead to slippery road conditions and reduced visibility while driving, forecasters said.
The West Virginia Department of Education did not announce any school closings or delays Monday among the county school systems.
In Virginia, Tazewell County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said Monday that due to the forecast of light snow accumulation, all Tazewell County Schools will move to remote learning today. He stated that all schools will follow the normal schedule of remote learning on Wednesday with students returning to in-person learning Thursday.
How much snow arrives will depend on which area it falls on, according to Mike Sporer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Strong winds will hit the western sides of the Mercer County’s mountains, bringing as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow to higher elevations.
“Once you get on the other side of the mountains, snow conditions “will deteriorate rapidly,” he said. “There will hardly be any snow.”
This snow usually crosses the region in narrow bands, he said. There are numerous factors controlling how much snow falls on any particular area, but the western part of Mercer County will get the highest totals.
Ice and slippery road conditions are always a possibility, but recent warm weather should help keep snow to grassy areas, Sporer said. Motorists will want to be cautious when they drive today, and especially cautious on bridges and overpasses that won’t have the same warmth as roadways.
It was too early Monday to tell how the winter will unfold, but signs were showing a slightly warmer than usual winter weather season or a regular winter during the months of December, January and February, he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
