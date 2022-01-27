By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the region, including Mercer, Tazewell, Giles and Bland counties.
The winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday morning. More snow, along with dangerously cold temperatures, are expected over the next 36 hours.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected, and localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches are possible along the highest ridges, according to the winter weather advisory.
Temperatures on Friday will begin at 33 degrees, but Friday night single digit readings — of around 8 degrees — are expected.
A daytime high of only 17 degrees is expected for Saturday. Temperatures Saturday night will fall back into the single digits.
In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a state of emergency in anticipation of a Nor’easter that is expected impact parts of the state this weekend.
“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” Youngkin said. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.”
