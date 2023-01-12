BLUEFIELD — It may be warm outside today, but colder air with snow is expected by Friday.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for the region. The winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
According to the advisory, snow and colder temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts above 3500 feet. Winds may also gust as high as 40 mph.
According to forecasters, slippery road conditions will be possible and could impact the morning and evening commute by motorists.
After Saturday, another gradual warming trend is predicted with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s by Sunday and near 50 on Monday.
