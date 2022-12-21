BLUEFIELD — A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service for most of the region takes effect at 7 p.m. tonight through 1 p.m. Thursday.
According to the advisory, mixed precipitation — including freezing rain — is expected tonight and early tomorrow morning. Total sleet and/or ice accumulations from freezing rain of around one tenth of an inch is possible, according to the winter weather advisory.
It warns that periods of periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Area residents are urged to prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and to use caution while driving.
There is another chance for snow Thursday night into Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will free fall Friday. A low -1 is expected for the Bluefield area Friday night. Forecasters are now predicting a daytime high of only 12 degrees for Christmas Eve in Bluefield.
A high of only 20 degrees is expected for Christmas Day
