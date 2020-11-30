By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Winter weather is arriving to coincide with the first day of December.
A winter weather advisory issued Monday by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., begins at 4 p.m. today and continues through Tuesday afternoon for parts of the region, including Mercer, Monroe, Tazewell and McDowell counties.
Snow, and much colder weather, is expected tonight into Tuesday.
According to the advisory, a strong storm system will move across the area today, bringing in much colder air with it. Rain this morning will mix with snow later this afternoon before transitioning to all snow tonight. West to northwest winds will also increase leading to blowing snow at times, the advisory says.
In general, 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across the region with locally higher amounts possible.
Temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight, which will allow for potentially slippery road conditions. The advisory warns that hazardous weather conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
A winter weather advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.
Because of the snow prediction, one local school system has already adjusted its schedule.
Tazewell County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said due to the forecast of light snow accumulation, all Tazewell County Schools will move to remote learning Tuesday. He said all schools will follow the normal schedule of remote learning on Wednesday with students returning to in-person learning Thursday.
