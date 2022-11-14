The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Monroe and Giles counties.
The winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday morning to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the advisory, mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, according to forecasters.
While most roads will remain above freezing, motorists are urged to use extra caution on bridges, overpasses and walkways that may freeze faster.
A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.
