BLUEFIELD — Winter is attempting a late season comeback.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for Mercer, Tazewell and Summers counties.
According to the advisory, a strong cold front will pass through the region this evening and overnight bringing sharply falling temperatures, strong gusty winds, and accumulating snow showers to the mountains.
The advisory warns that the weather changes will occur very rapidly this evening and overnight once
the cold front arrives. The advisory says area residents should be prepared for strong winds, drastically
colder temperatures overnight and Thursday, and snow showers.
However, snowfall accumulations are not expected to be significant, generally ranging from 1 to 3 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.