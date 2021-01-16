BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter weather advisory for Mercer and Tazewell counties.
The winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Sunday. Snow is expected with as much as 4 inches possible.
An area of low pressure will cross the region Saturday into Saturday night, according to the advisory. Snow will fall from the system starting this morning, and conclude late Saturday night. Around two to four inches of snow are expected to accumulate at the highest
elevations, especially those at or above 3000 feet, the advisory said. High wind gusts also are expected.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Area residents are asked to be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.
