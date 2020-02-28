BLACKSBURG, Va. — This afternoon’s homeward commuters could be dealing with slippery roads if a weather system brings fresh snow to southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued winter weather advisories Thursday for Tazewell County, Va. and Mercer County. Both advisories start at 7 a.m. today and continue until noon.
Forecasters said residents could expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow, mostly in the higher elevations. Up to 5 inches of snow were possible at Mount Rogers and western Greenbrier County.
Motorists were advised by forecasters to beware of slippery road conditions which could impact their evening commutes today.
Snow was being brought to the region by a “clipper system” crossing over the Appalachian Mountains, according to the winter weather advisory. The name comes from a sailing ship used during the 19th Century.
“It’s a system that traditionally comes out of Canada, and it is moving fast like a clipper ship, so that’s why we use that name,” meteorologist Anita Silverman said.
The majority of the accumulating snow will fall this afternoon and evening, so this will make travel more hazardous for commuters, she said. The weather system is expected to start clearing up Saturday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.