By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A messy mix of snow, sleet and ice is expected to impact the region Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has upgraded the winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for parts of the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Mercer, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties. Tazewell and Buchanan counties are under a winter weather advisory.
The winter storm warning is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Wednesday. According to the warning, heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch is possible.
A winter storm warning means heavy snow and sleet is expected or already occurring.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.