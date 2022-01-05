By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Another winter storm is taking aim at the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for most of the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region.
The winter storm watch calls for the possibility of heavy snow. It is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for Mercer, Tazewell, Monroe, McDowell, and Buchanan counties. Bland County is currently not included in the watch, although it could be added to the advisory later today.
The winter storm watch is calling for total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches for the region. It says heavy snow is possible.
According to the current forecast, travel could become difficult, with winter conditions impacting the morning and evening commutes. Cold wind chills of close to zero also are predicted and could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the watch says.
Furthermore, northwest winds will gust upwards of 20 to 30 mph along the ridges Friday morning into Friday afternoon.
Temperatures on Thursday will start in the mid 30s, but then fall throughout the day. The snow could mix with rain initially before turning to all snow.
A high of only 11 degrees is predicted for Thursday night with a daytime high of only 20 degrees Friday. A low of 7 degrees is expected Friday night.
Crews with the West Virginia Department of Transportation say they are ready for the storm.
A statement from the DOT Wednesday said the agency has salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise.
“Our trucks are mounted with snow-fighting equipment and our inventories are full and stockpiled,” Joe Pack, P.E., Deputy State Highway Engineer of Division Operations, said in a press release. Weapons in the battle against snow and ice include 185 new snowplows purchased through funding provided by Gov. Jim Justice."
Pack said road crews are on standby to work around the clock, seven days a week if necessary, to clear snow and ice from roadways.
