By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD – Forecasters are monitoring a potential winter storm that may impact the region Tuesday night into Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Monday for most of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
A winter storm watch for the counties of Mercer, McDowell and Monroe was issued Monday afternoon by the weather service, and the same warning was issued for the Southwest Virginia counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Giles, Bland and Wythe. The winter storm watch will remain in effect from Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night, according to forecasters.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with a total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible. Travel conditions could become very difficult, according to the watch. The hazardous could impact morning and evening commutes.
