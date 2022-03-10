A potential winter storm could be in the works for the region.
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the state, including McDowell and Buchanan counties. The winter storm watch is warning of the potential for 4 to 7 inches of heavy snow from late Friday night to Saturday night. However, lower accumulations in the 2 to 4 inch range are expected for local counties under the watch.
According to the winter storm watch, travel could become difficult Saturday. It also warns that cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia during the watch period if precautions are not taken.
However, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., which handles the official weather forecast for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties, has not yet issued a winter storm watch. The Blacksburg, Va. forecasting office has only issued a hazardous weather outlook at this time warning of the possibility for snow accumulation and very cold temperatures Saturday into Sunday monring with lows Sunday of 10 to 15 degrees.
“An arctic cold front will sweep through the region Friday night into Saturday morning,” the hazardous weather outlook reads. “Sharply colder temperatures, strong and gusty winds, and accumulating snowfall will all be possible with this frontal system.”
A low of 24 degrees is predicted for Friday night with a daytime high Saturday of around 32 degrees. However, temperatures will fall to 12 degrees Saturday night.
If there is accumulating snowfall, it could begin melting as early as Sunday, when temperatures will climb back to 45 degrees.
