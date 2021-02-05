By CHARLES OWENS
BLUEFIELD — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the region.
The winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. The watch area includes Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe counties. McDowell and Buchanan counties are not currently in the watch, but could be added later.
According to the winter storm watch, 4 to 8 inches of heavy snow is possible across the region.
The snow will arrive late Saturday evening, sometime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
Taylor said the storm will be fast moving, and should be out of the region by Sunday evening. Still it could produce a lot of snow.
“Generally thinking the watch is for 4 to 8 inches of snow,” Taylor said. “We don’t have a specific model yet, but all of our model guidance seems to be pointing to 4 to 8 inches. Some (snowfall totals) could be below that, and some could be in the middle.”
Colder air, and more snow, is possible next week.
“We will be looking at some colder air next week, but not as drastic as the modeling had been saying,” Taylor said. “That’s something we will be keeping an eye on.”
A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant, snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
