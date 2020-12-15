BLACKSBURG, Va. — The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches Monday covering counties in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
A winter storm watch for the counties of Mercer, McDowell and Monroe was issued Monday afternoon by the weather service, and the same watch was issued for the Southwest Virginia counties of Tazewell, Buchanan, Giles, Bland and Wythe. The winter storm watch will remain in effect from Wednesday morning until late Wednesday night, according to forecasters.
Travel conditions could become very difficult, and the weather could impact morning and evening commutes, forecasters said. Accumulations between two to seven inches of snow or a wintery mix are possible.
“We’re going to have an area of low pressure that will develop off the southeast United States coast and track north across North Carolina and eastern Virginia,” said meteorologist Phil Hysell with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. “As it does so, it will spread a wintery mix of precipitation starting early Wednesday morning.”
Hysell checked the latest forecast Monday afternoon.
“This is going to be a a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, which could cause treacherous conditions. Temperatures will remain at or below freezing mark starting Wednesday,” he said, adding that temperatures will stay low for the rest of the day.
The wintery mix that could arrive Wednesday morning would start in the south around Tazewell County, Va. and then working its way north. There is a possibility for refreezing Thursday morning, creating hazardous travel conditions again, Hysell added.
