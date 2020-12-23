By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Just in time for Christmas, a winter storm warning has been issued for much of the region.
Heavy snow, and dangerously cold temperatures, are expected to impact the region on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall accumulations could be significant.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, Christmas Eve, to 1 p.m. Friday, Christmas Day. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, according to the warning.
The winter storm warning is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell and Buchanan counties. Bland and Giles counties are currently under a winter weather advisory.
Further complicating matters will be a rapid fall in temperatures on Christmas Eve. Wind chills of zero to 5 below zero are expected by early Friday morning.
Travel is expected to become difficult as snow accumulates and blows around, the warning states. It further states that cold wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Winds will gust to 35 to 40 mph on higher ridges.
