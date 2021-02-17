By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A winter storm warning is now in effect for most of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
A winter storm that has already impacted Texas and other parts of the country with significant ice and snow accumulations is now approaching the region.
The National Weather Service has upgraded its winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for most of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. According to the warning, heavy mixed precipitation is expected beginning later tonight. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are possible along with ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening until 1 a.m. Friday.
“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the heavy wet snow and ice,” the warning states. “Travel could be nearly impossible.”
Gov. Jim Justice has issued a state of preparedness for West Virginia in anticipation of the storm.
