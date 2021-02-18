BLUEFIELD — Both sides of the West Virginia and Virginia state line were bracing Wednesday for a winter storm threatening to bring heavy snow, rain and freezing rain today that could create hazardous road conditions and knock out power across the region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a winter storm warning across most of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Areas under the storm warning included Mercer, McDowell, Monroe and Summers Counties and Tazewell, Buchanan, Giles, Bland and Wythe Counties in Virginia. The storm warning was to remain in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday.
Forecasters expected heavy, mixed precipitation with total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, and ice accumulations up to a quarter of an inch. Possible impacts included power outages and tree damage to due to heavy wet snow and ice. Travel could “become nearly impossible,” and could impact morning and evening commutes.
A few changes were made to the forecast late Wednesday, but forecasters were still advising residents to be cautious.
“It’s still going to be a significant winter storm,” meteorologist Vance Joyner said.
Most of the region’s precipitation will fall as sleet and snow, but a tenth to a quarter inch of ice is possible later, he said. Snow was expected to start between midnight and 1 a.m. today then transfer over to sleet Thursday morning before turning into freezing rain. Between 3 to 8 inches of sleet or snow were still expected.
“It will be very hazardous travel Thursday morning and most of Thursday,” Joyner stated.
Most of the snow and sleet was expected to fall today, and another half an inch of snow could arrive Friday, he said.
Appalachian Power crews were preparing to act in the event of power outages, according to Philip A. Moye, a company representative. The company has a large restoration effort underway in western Virginia to restore power knocked out by an ice storm there, and crews were “now getting toward the tail end of it.” Those crews can come into the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia area if necessary.
“I think we would be really well prepared should we get hit with another ice storm and any other type of weather storm,” Moye said Wednesday afternoon, adding, “It’s good to have those crews already here working in Virginia. The large number we have in Virginia, I think, would be very helpful if we were to have damaging weather that led to outages for tonight or tomorrow.”
Road crews in both states were preparing to handle winter road conditions. Crews were pre-treating roads where conditions are appropriate, which assists crews at the onset of the storm by preventing ice from bonding to the road. However, salt and other treatments do not melt ice or prevent subsequent refreeze or icy conditions, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice issued a State of Preparedness on Tuesday for most of the counties “due to further severe winter storms that are expected to cause additional outages and road blockages throughout West Virginia.”
Justice issued a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties because of all the ice-related power outages and road blockages over the last week. That move implemented the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response and mobilizes appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.
“If you don’t need to be out, please stay home,” Northam said during a press conference. “If everyone could stay at home, that would be in everyone’s best interest.”
Appalachian Power officials urged residents to be cautious if power lines come down in their areas and to use alternate power sources carefully.
“If you use a portable or RV generator, place it in a cool, dry, well ventilated, outdoor location,” power company officials said. “Do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators ‘backfeed’ electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.”
“Ice storms can cause damage that downs power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them,” company officials said. “Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.