BLUEFIELD — Forecasters warned Thursday of hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute and for today’s morning commute as a winter storm bringing heavy snow along with bitter cold and wind chills below zero approached southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a winter storm warning which started at 1 p.m. Thursday and continued until 7 a.m. today. The warning included Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier Counties as well as Tazewell County, Va.
Much of the region not included in the storm warning was under a winter weather advisory. A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Heavy snow was expected Thursday evening to Friday morning, according to the weather service. Total snow accumulations between 5 to 7 inches deep were possible.
“There’s a cold front coming in from the west and we’ve already got cold air in place,” meteorologist Robert Stonefield with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. said Thursday.
While the winter storm warning began at 1 p.m. Thursday, snow was expected to start falling between 3 to 4 p.m., Stonefield said. The storm was not expected to last long, but its impact will continue Friday morning.
“This is going to be a quick hitter,” he said about the storm. “The snow will be gone by Friday morning; however, there’s going to be wind and this is going to be a dry snow. and some of the snow might get blown onto already treated roads.”
Motorists in both West Virginia and Virginia were urged to postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat highways and secondary roads. Travel could become “very difficult,” forecasters said.
Single-digit temperatures are expected Friday morning with wind chill factors below zero, Stonefield added.
Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. A low of around 9 degrees was expected Thursday night with a high of 19 today. A low of about 6 degrees was forecasted for tonight.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph along mountain ridges Friday morning could result in blowing snow that reduces visibility. People who must travel were advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, water and blanket in their vehicles in case of emergency.
In West Virginia, road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to wv511.org on the internet. Virginia’s road conditions can be checked at at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. People were asked not to call 911 centers in West Virginia or Virginia for road information or #77 in Virginia, and to leave emergency lines open for emergencies only
In Virginia, the Virginia State Police urged residents to plan ahead and delay travel during the winter storm.
“Back-to-back storms are nothing new for the state police or Virginia,” said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director, during a Thursday morning press conference. “State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week.”
People who must travel during the storm were asked by the Virginia State Police to take the following safety tips into consideration:
• Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, lights and windows of your vehicle — car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck or commercial vehicle — before you travel.
• Use your headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
• Drive for conditions and slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
• Always buckle up.
• Avoid distractions. Do not talk on cellphones or text while driving.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
