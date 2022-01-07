By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A winter storm dumped between 4 to 7 inches of snow across the region Friday, and now temperatures are expected to plummet into tonight.
A high of only about 18 degrees is expected today, and temperatures will fall to about 4 degrees tonight with wind chill values as low as -1 for the Bluefield area.
“We are not really going to warm up much today,” Nick Fillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said. “The current temperature is pretty much what we will see for a high temperature tonight. Tonight in the Bluefield area we will get down into the single digits. So we are looking at a low temperature of 4 to 8 degrees tonight.”
Fillo said some areas in the region, including Burkes Garden in Tazewell County, could fall to 2 to 4 degrees below zero tonight.
Fillo said snowfall totals in the area ranged from 4 to 7 inches.
Bluefield saw between 5 to 6 inches of snow. Tazewell County reported between 4 to 6 inches of snow. McDowell County is reporting about 5 inches of snow. Snowfall totals were lower in Giles and Bland counties. Fillo said Giles county saw between 2 to 3 inches of snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.