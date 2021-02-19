BLUEFIELD — A winter storm warning was lowered to a storm advisory and people were still being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, but large amounts of snow and sleet are not expected due to slightly warmer air temperatures high above the region, a meteorologist said Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. had forecasted 4 to 8 inches of sleet and snow for Thursday along with ice accumulations of up to a quarter inch in some areas. Snow, sleet and ice did arrive, but not in the amounts that had been anticipated. The winter storm warning was downgraded Thursday afternoon to a winter weather advisory set to end at 7 a.m. today. Winter weather advisories were issued for Mercer County, McDowell County and across the state line in Tazewell County, Va.
More freezing rain and sleet were expected through Friday, but large amounts of precipitation were not expected. About 1 to 3 inches could fall on the ridge lines and higher elevations, but cities like Bluefield and Princeton could see an additional inch of snow and sleet along with “an additional light glaze” of ice.according to meteorologist Eric Taylor.
These conditions could still create slick spots on highways and secondary roads.
Wind chills and temperatures between 14 to 16 degrees are possible Friday evening for portions of Mercer, Monroe and Summers County, and in Tazewell County, Va. The wind chill could drop temperatures below zero at times.
Any untreated road surfaces are likely to refreeze during this period, Taylor said.
Tazewell County Emergency Management announced that warming stations were activating upon request starting at midnight today. They included the Richlands Police Department, the Work Force Building at Camp Joy Road and the Fuller Perry Building at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. The shelters will be activated upon request to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 276-988-0645. Shelters will follow COVID-19 guidelines.
A change in conditions Thursday reduced the expected precipitation that had been forecasted Wednesday afternoon. The air about 3,000 feet above the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia region was slightly warmer than expected, Taylor said.
“It only takes 1 to 3 degrees difference to make a big difference,” he stated.
In Mercer County, the Bluefield and Princeton areas had about 1 inch of snow and sleet, and areas in Southwest Virginia such as Bland County saw about an inch of sleet, too. Bluefield, Va. had about half an inch of sleet.
Some power outages were reported across the region Thursday. Mercer County had about 544 customers without power with another 610 in Tazewell County, Va. Monroe County had about 29 outages, and no power losses were reported in McDowell County. Back in Virginia, Buchanan County had five customer outages and Giles County had 329. Bland County residents had reported 1,413 outages to Appalachian Power by Thursday morning, but this was reduced to about 17 by 5 p.m.
Downed trees and tree limbs were reported across the region along with some crashes. A tractor-trailer crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes Interstate 77 at the seven mile marker, according to Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. No injuries were reported, and traffic was blocked for about an hour. The tractor-trailer had jackknifed, he stated.
Further south, the Virginia State Police responded to 270 crashes and 165 disabled vehicles across the state between midnight to 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the state police. The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.
The Wytheville Division of the Virginia State Police had 27 disabled vehicles and 20 crashes, Geller said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
