BLUEFIELD — Holiday travel plans faced possible changes Wednesday when offices of the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for counties in both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
A winter storm warning for Mercer County was set to begin at 4 p.m. today and continue until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. In neighboring McDowell County, another winter storm warning was set to begin at 7 p.m. today and last until 1 p.m. Christmas Day.
Deep cold was expected along with snow. While a high of 51 degrees was expected in the Bluefield area, temperatures were expected to plunge tonight to a low of 15 degrees with a high of 18 degrees on Christmas Day and a low of 9 degrees.
“We have an arctic front that’s sliding into the area,” meteorologist Robert Stonefield said Wednesday evening.
In both West Virginia and Virginia, the counties under winter storm warnings most should start to see snow falling by about 4 p.m., Stonefield said. A combination of cold temperatures coupled with the snow could make driving hazardous.
The winter storm warnings in both states predict 4 to 6 inches of heavy snow that could make any holiday travel difficult along with making morning and evening commutes hazardous, forecasters said. Motorists were urged to keep a flashlight, food, water and a blanket in their vehicles in case of emergencies.
“The ground is cold, so most of the snow is probably going to stick on the roadways,” he stated.
In Virginia, a winter storm warning begins 4 p.m. today in Tazewell County and lasts until 1 p.m. Christmas Day. A winter storm warning has also been issued for Buchanan County, Va. beginning 7 p.m. today and continuing until 1 p.m. Christmas Day.
Bland, Giles and Wythe counties in Virginia were under a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Christmas Day. The advisory included a strong storm that could bring heavy rain and strong winds today, which could create difficult travel conditions today and Christmas Day. About 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in those counties, Stonefield said.
How much snow will fall in different areas will depend on elevation, he stated. For example, western slopes in Greenbrier County could receive between 4 to 7 inches of snow.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.